Uniontown
Edward Plisko, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Edward was born May 17, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stephen and Margaret Havrilla Plisko.
Edward worked at Dilsworth Mine for 22 years, then as an X-ray technician for The Uniontown Orthopedic Group for 18 years, retiring this past December. He loved to golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Pitt fan. He was an active adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Advisory Committee for Geibel High School; and a member of United Mine Workers of America. Edward was an active member of St. Mary's Nativity Church.
He was a loving and devoted husband and father to his wife of 34 years, Vanessa Petrus Plisko; two sons, Brent Plisko (Kaylee Ermine) and Eric Plisko; beloved dog Mia; siblings Peggy (the late Joseph) Putanko, Elaine (Richard) Chury, Lanny (Elaine) Plisko, Marlene Guappone, Judi (Edward) Kolencik, Kenny (Jani) Plisko; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Mark (Kim) Rabatin and Chuck (Marian) Swenglish.
A special thank you to Dr. Abbasi and Dr. Omais of Uniontown Hospital for their excellent treatment and care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, and until a 9:15 a.m. prayer service Tuesday, November 10, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Nativity Church, 61 North Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment to follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
