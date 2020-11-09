Uniontown
Edward Plisko, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, and until a 9:15 a.m. prayer service Tuesday, November 10, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Nativity Church, 61 North Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment to follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
