Oliver
We regretfully announce the passing of Edward R. Molchan, 93, of Oliver, Saturday, October 9, 2021. Edward, lovingly known as "Moe" by his family and friends, was born July 31, 1928, in Uniontown, a son of the late Andrew and Anna Hudak Molchan. His optimistic spirit and bright smile will be dearly missed.
Ed died just days after his beloved wife of 66 years, Evelyn Marie Zaborsky Molchan. Ed meet his beautiful wife early in life. Evelyn's grandparents owned and operated a grocery store, Zaborsky's Grocery, out of their family home in Oliver. Ed's mother would bring him along when she did her weekly shopping. Five years her elder, Ed would pass the time doting on Evelyn-a habit he continued throughout his life.
They are both reunited in heaven with their son, Mark "Moe" Molchan, who died in 2008.
Edward was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
He proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War, and after 35 years retired from B&O Railroad as a freight inspector.
Edward enjoyed being active and supportive of many organizations and social clubs, such as the Amvets Post 103 Hopwood, Knights of Columbus, Sons of Italy, Moose Club, Slovak Club, Jednota Lodge and many others. He was a deeply faithful man, and great husband, father and grandfather. His loss is deeply felt.
Left to cherish his memory are children, Karen M. Molchan at home, David R. Molchan and wife Deborah of Uniontown, and Jim A. Molchan and wife Brenda of Oliver; grandchildren, Dr. Kate Molchan of Atlanta, Ga., Dr. Lauren Molchan of Denver, Colo., Anthony Molchan and Nina Molchan, both of Oliver.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, October 15, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum, where military honors will be accorded.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.