Smithfield
Edward Ray Hill, 76, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in his home.
He was born April 24, 1946 in Haydentown, son of the late Robert M. Hill, Sr. and Mildred Ellen Hill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Arnold Hill, Fred Hill and Robert Hill, Jr.; and sisters, Mildred Carole Tate and Kathryn Dailey.
Edward served as a machinist in the United States Navy. While serving in the Navy he received his GED. Edward loved nature, dogs and other animals and he enjoyed playing his harmonica and strumming on his guitar and singing country songs.
Left to cherish Edward's memory is his brother, Donald Hill, Sr. of Chestnut Ridge; sister, Dorothy Satullo and husband Sam of Avon, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Ed received TLC from his mother; sister, Dorothy; and brother, Donald; plus his wonderful caregiver, Melissa Zitney and her family, with many visits from Melissa's five grandchildren, and recent visits from Judith Herbick.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield.
There will be a graveside service celebrating Edward's life at Sansom Chapel Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1st, with Reverend James Gear officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page
