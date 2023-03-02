Point Marion
Edward Ray Maust Sr., 64, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in his home, with his family at his side.
He was born February 2, 1959, in Connellsville, a son of Carl Maust Sr. and the late May Marie Savage Maust.
He was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1977.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1978.
He worked for many years with Rich's Farms, Smithfield.
Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being in the outdoors.
He was a member of Juniata Sportsman Club for many years.
Ed is survived by his girlfriend of 27 years, Lori Smartnick; his children, Edward Maust, Jr. (Charlene), Dawn Maust, Mary Watson and Corey Maust (Angel); 16 grandchildren, including his granddaughter, who lived with him at home, Breonna Gentile; five great-grandchildren; his father, Carl Maust Sr.; sisters, MaryAnn Bromley, Kim Close, Connie Phillips, Arline Hobert, Sandy Hough (Kevin) and Carla Bish (Kirk Sr.); son-in-law, Josh Watson; brothers, Carl Maust Jr., David Maust, Charles Maust and Scott Maust (Marcy); his ex-wife and friend, Meredith Rankin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his mother, May Marie Savage Maust, Ed was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bonnie Jean Tressler Maust; his grandparents, Harry and Edith Maust; sisters Cindy Perdikaris and Sarah Glass; and sister-in-law, Ginger Maust.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 6 p.m. hour of a funeral service Saturday, March 4, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Amvets General George C. Marshall Post #103.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.