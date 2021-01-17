Brownsville
Edward Robert Manchas, III, 63, of Brownsville, passed away January 14, 2021, at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills. He was born August 9, 1957, in Allison 2, a son of Edward Robert II and Jennie Obranovic Manchas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, MaryAnn Manchas-Bolk.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Robyne Denise Sawyers Manchas; two sons, Zachary Edward Manchas and Brandon James Manchas; alongside his wife, Emily Manchas; grandson, David Sawyer Manchas; brothers, Joseph (Jackie) Manchas, Father Lawrence Manchas and Timothy Manchas; several nieces and nephews.
Ed was a retired veteran of the United States Army and a retired Captain from SCI Fayette. He also retired as the chief of police for Luzerne Township. In his spare time, Ed volunteered at the Hiller Volunteer Fire Department and was currently employed at Luzerne Township as a member of the road crew.
Ed loved to spend time camping and being outdoors with his family. He especially enjoyed the company of his only grandson, David. He was a member of the Keystone Kennel Club and enjoyed working with his dogs, Gracie and Lucy. Other lesser known activities that Ed enjoyed was mowing all of his fellow neighbors' grass and feeding wild birds, deer and turkeys.
Ed's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 18, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERALL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475, where a Blessing Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Father Lawrence Manchas as Celebrant. Interment will be private.
Pennsylvania Covid-19 restrictions will be followed.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
