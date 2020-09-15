McClellandtown
Edward S. Provance Jr., 49, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in his home. He was born August 4, 1971, in Uniontown, a son of Edward S. Provance Sr. and wife Sandy Hoffman of McClellandtown, and the late Mildred Shultz Provance. In addition to his mother, Ed was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Provance.
Ed was a 1989 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. He was a self-taught chef and worked at Denny's and the Uniontown Country Club before his early retirement because of his health. Ed was a member of the Apostolic Church of New Geneva. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and spending time with his loving grandchildren.
In addition to his father, left to cherish Ed's memory are his son, Christopher and wife Natalia of Lemont Furnace; four grandchildren, Easton, Alex, Daxton and Brantley; and a sister, Twilia Johnston and husband Jerry of Leckrone #3.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services are private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
