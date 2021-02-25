Dunbar
Edward S. Sova, 86, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born December 4, 1934, in Bitner, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Myden Sova.
Edward was a truck driver and member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, having retired from Marsolina Construction Company.
Edward is survived by his wife, Eleanor King Sova; two sons, Joe Sova and Randy Sova Sr., both of Bitner; three grandchildren, Randy Sova Jr. and wife Kristine, Nicholas Sova and Nicole Sova; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no public viewing or visiation. Private services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
