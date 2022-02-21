McClellandtown
Edward Samuel Provance, 69, of McClellandtown, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Uniontown, on October 16, 1952, the son of the late Charles and Mildred Mitchell Provance.
Ed was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. He was a Minister and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Before retiring he was employed as a Bus driver for Fayette County ARC.
He was predeceased by his parents, and wife Mildred; sons: Edward Provance, Jr and Leonard Charles Provance; sisters: Mary "Sis" Provance, Alice Skelton and Vickie Provance and brother William "Bill" Provance.
Left to cherish his memory are his significant other Sandra Hoffman; daughter, Twila Johnston and husband Jerry; step daughter and step son: Missy and A.J.; Grandchildren: Jerry Jr, Britteny, Jonathan, Juanita, Christopher, Karen and Nikki; Step grandchildren: Mickey, Amber, Aurora and AJ Jr; great grandchildren: Alaina, Jerry 3rd; Matthias, Easton and Alex; step great grandchildren: Emmett and Zayne; sisters: Helen Kofman, Della Sponsel of Indiana; brother, Robert Provance; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 5 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with Reverend Ginny Eberhart officiating.
Private interment.
