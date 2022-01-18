Smithfield
Edward Stephan Kinzey, 54, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born in Uniontown, on October 16, 1967, the son of the late Edward and Shirley Bezjak Kinzey.
Ed graduated from Albert Gallatin High School and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Michael; and father-in-law Bill Lowery.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Tina Lowery Kinzey; daughters, Amber Harrelson and husband Tim, from Pt. Marion; Stephanie Kinzey and fiance Cody Nicklow from Masontown; daughter-in-law Angelia Triplett; special niece Brooke Lowery; 12 grandchildren; brother Scott Kinzey and wife Melissa; sister Christina Aggarwal and husband Manish; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 3 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment.
