Perryopolis
Edward Stephen Litvin, 59, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, in his home. He was born April 22, 1961, in Connellsville, a son of Mike and Velma Janos Litvin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael T. (Tom) Litvin and Bernard Patrick Litvin; and sister Carlin Gibson.
He is survived by his brother, Tim Litvin and his wife, Ruthanne of Star Junction; special nieces Christine Davis and Marissa Litvin; and nephew Tim Litvin II.
Ed's family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a Funeral Mass, Saturday, January 23, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Rody Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis.
In honoring the compliance of state mandated requirements regarding COVID-19, please abide by the personal guidelines including masks being worn and social distancing.
The BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with Ed's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.