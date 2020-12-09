Jefferson Township,
Fayette City
Edward Sterdis, 90, a resident of Jefferson Township, Fayette City, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020.
Ed was born February 9, 1930, in Monessen, a son of the late John Sterdis and Genevieve Teska Sterdis.
On January 27, 1951, Ed married his beautiful and loving wife, Angeline Romanos.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. Prior to his retirement, Ed was employed as an electric lineman for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corp., Monessen plant.
After retirement, Ed and Angie found true pleasure serving St. Spyridon Church Auxiliary for 26 years, was a member of A.H.E.P.A and also served on St. Spyridon Parish Council.
Ed's other interest was a love of carpentry, which he demonstrated in helping build, renovate and any other wood working project his children needed. And of course, his love of gardening, which was shared throughout the Mon Valley for years. Ed truly loved his family and was always there in time of need.
He is survived by his wife, Angeline Sterdis; daughter Genevieve Evans; two sons, John Edward Sterdis and Michael Sterdis; grandson Ron Evans; granddaughters Janine Sterdis, Carrie (Daniel) Rumbaugh, Stephanie Sterdis; and great-grandchildren Gionna Rumbaugh, Noah Rumbaugh and Adam Stlachta; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Sterdis; and brother-in-law Bill Bubonic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Marian Sterdis; mother- and father-in-law Paul and Mary Romanakis; sister Elaine Bubonic; brother Robert Sterdis; and son-in-law Ron Evans.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Family and friends are asked to gather directly in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church Saturday, December 12, for a 12:30 p.m. funeral service, with Fr. Meletios Gianniodis as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
Keeping in compliance with the state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time.
