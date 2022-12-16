Newell
Edward T. Stevenson, 65, of Newell, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in UPMC Montefiore Hospital after a long illness.
He was born on April 25, 1957, in Brownsville.
Son of the late Edward M. and Elsie Grayce Johnson Stevenson.
Eddie was a very active member of The Newell United Methodist Church, where he served as Organist, Board Chairman and Lay Leader.
He was the Owner of Lunden's Flower Shop, in Brownsville, for many years until his retirement last year.
Eddie was the former Chairman of FTD - District 3E and a member of The Society of American Florists.
He was a longtime member of the Brownsville Lodge #60 F & AM
Eddie is survived by his very special longtime friends: Robin Gadish and husband, Ed, of Merrittstown, Colleen Rawson of Brownsville and Chris Cook of Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by his special dog partners, Teddy and Maxwell.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 3 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 16th, and until 11 a.m. on Saturday, where a Funeral Service will be held with Reverend Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The Brownsville Lodge #60 F & AM will hold Masonic Services at 7 p.m. on Friday Evening in the funeral home.
