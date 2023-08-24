Masontown
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, August 25, 2023 5:49 AM
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 5:31 am
Friday, August 25, 2023 5:49 AM
Masontown
Edward Taylor Detrick, 83, of Masontown, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born September 4, 1939, in Uniontown, a son of the late Taylor and Ada Thomas Detrick.
In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Sarver Detrick.
Edward is survived by his children, Edward E. Detrick (Lori) of Markleysburg, Todd Detrick (Ann) of Uniontown, Marden Thomas (Mark) of Masontown, and Tristan Detrick of Masontown; his grandchildren, Kathy Rishel (Travis) of Farmington, Holly Fike (Brandon) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Todd Detrick Jr. (Brianna) of Uniontown, Erica Detrick of Florida, Kelly Smith (Joey) of Lemont Furnace, Joseph Pomplas (Leigh) of Carmichaels, Dustin Detrick (Watowna) of Uniontown, Tyler Metts (Cierra), Sam, and Brianna; and great- grandchildren, Mercedes and Collin Rishel, Bentley and Ryder Fike, Brandon, Zachary and Levi Detrick, Madolyn Ogden, Isabella Smith, Alexander Monroe, Ryleigh Robertston, Ryan and Madison Pomplas, and Nicole Richards, Kaitlyn, Jada and Tyler Jr.; special friends, Glenda Yoder and Flo Richards; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward worked for Penn Line for 28 years before retiring. Edward loved retirement and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of the funeral service Saturday, August 26, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow at Addison Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.