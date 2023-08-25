Masontown
Edward Taylor Detrick, 83, of Masontown, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of the funeral service Saturday, August 26, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow at Addison Cemetery.
