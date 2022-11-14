Smithfield
Edward Vincent Voithofer Jr., 81 of Smithfield, passed away at home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 13, 1941 in Smithfield, a son of the late Edward Vincent and Mary Krichbaum Voithofer Sr.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandson, Phillip Oglevee; and brother-in-law, Donald Carr.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Churby Voithofer; children, Edward Voithofer III and wife Virginia, Misty Oglevee and husband Doug and Jodi Pleban and husband Chad; grandchildren, Vincent Voithofer, Brooke Ellsworth and husband Robert, Travis Oglevee, Ty Pleban and Ross Pleban; great- grandchildren, Maggie Fields, Andi Ellsworth and Levi Oglevee; sisters, Marilee Barnhart and husband Fred and Margie Carr; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1959.
He was employed with US Steel Mining for many years as heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
Ed was a member of the General Marshall Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood, Masonic Lodge #60 in Brownsville, Big Ben Boat Club of Confluence, and a lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportmen's Club.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. the hour of service with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant View I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to CFFC, in memo of the check: The Tyler Charles Swenglish Memorial Fund, 5 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
