East Millsboro
Edward William Childs, 77, of East Millsboro, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
He was born August 29, 1942, in Brownsville, the son of Edward and Sarah McAndrews Childs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Rose Mary Typovsky.
Edward was a Sergeant in the United States Army. He served two tours in the Vietnam War. He worked as a master mold machinist at Corning Glass in Charleroi and was an avid gun collector.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary Stogran Childs; three children, Michael Childs (Samantha), Lisa Childs (Greg Madden) and Lori Childs; seven grandchildren, Holly Adamson, Ashlee Childs, Tyler Sapp, Dylan Sapp, Olivia Childs, Marina Childs, Dominic Cicci; and four great-grandchildren, Mya, Lyncoln, Ella and Eliza.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, and are private for the family.
