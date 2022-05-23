Uniontown
Edwin C. Rockwell, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopewood, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, and until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, when a blessing service will be held. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldr.crawfordfuneralhome.com
