Uniontown
Edwin C. Rockwell, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was born July 4, 1931 in Fairchance. He is the son of the late Walter Joseph Rockwell and Erma Laura Mirrel Rockwell.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four children: Marlene Rockwell, David C. Rockwell, Mark Rockwell and Michael A. Rockwell; also by his twin brother, Edward Rockwell; and other siblings: Thomas, Herald, Junior, Erma Jean Lewis and Dorothy McCalester. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family
Surviving is his wife, Janet M. Salutric Rockwell; children: Anthony V. Rockwell of Uniontown, Christine M. Rockwell of Uniontown and Sharon Rockwell (Josh) of Uniontown; also surviving are seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Edwin was a United States Army Veteran and had been employed with the Hagan Ice Cream Company.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopewood, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, and until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, when a blessing service will be held. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldr.crawfordfuneralhome.com
