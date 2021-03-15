Uniontown
Edwin Carl Duncan, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born May 4, 1947.
Eddie had been a resident of Fayette Resources for several years before recently residing at Bella Healthcare Center in Uniontown. He enjoyed talking with people he met, going for walks, listening to country and gospel music and reading his Bible. Eddie also enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Mary Sue, watching court TV shows and enjoyed wearing his hat and sunglasses during warm weather. Eddie will be greatly missed by the many people he met in life.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions a graveside service only will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Walnut Hill Cemetery under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
