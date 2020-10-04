Brownsville
Edwin Daniel Orbash Sr., 78, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born July 6, 1942, in Luzerne Township, a son of the late Stanley and Irene Kapel Orbash.
Ed was Catholic by faith and was a former member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. He worked as a carpenter for many years and then worked 35 years in the coal mine.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Medical Corpsman. Ed loved hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.
Ed is survived by his wife of two weeks shy of 55 years, Joyce M. Gurka Orbash; children Edwin Daniel Orbash Jr. and wife Christina of Brownsville, Raelynn M. Orbash of California; three grandchildren, Ashley Yocabet and fianc P. J., Kendall Evans and husband Nate, Logan Koterba; five great-grandchildren, Analeigh, Zander, Rosalee, Maverick, Jaxon; two sisters, Arlene Bellan and husband Jack, Carol Kukan, all of Tower Hill 2; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, with Father William Berkey as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
