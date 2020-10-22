Gibbon Glade
Edwin P. Haines Jr., 69, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 18, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Edwin P. Haines Sr. and Elizabeth M. Pyro Haines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Haines; brother Rodney Haines; and his sister, Linda Tissue.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Fazenbaker (Richie); grandchildren Rebecca Fazenbaker, Kelsey Fazenbaker and Drew Fazenbaker; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley Bates and Richard Fazenbaker. Also surviving are two siblings, Doug Haines (Dora) of Farmington and Lana Fleming (Larry) of Farmington; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Ed was employed at GNH Trucking.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, and until 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and masks must be worn upon entering the building.
