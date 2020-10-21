Gibbon Glade
Edwin P. Haines Jr., 69, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, and until 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and masks must be worn upon entering the building.
