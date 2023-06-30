Fairchance
Edwin Franklin Whoolery Sr. 74 of Fairchance, passed away peacefully in the Uniontown Hospital after a brief illness with family by his side on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was born July 31, 1948 a son of the late, Clyde and Betty Teets Whoolery.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judith Miller Whoolery. He has two daughters, Leah Whoolery, Laura Whoolery Bowser (Steve); and one son, Edwin Whoolery Jr.; surviving also are three grandchildren, Sarah Bowser, Benjamin Bowser and Rebekah Bowser.
He is survived by the following siblings, Linda Abshur (Dave), Kerry Whoolery (Sharon), Reed Whoolery (Veronica), Scott Whoolery (Cindy), and Belinda Haines (Kevin) and many nieces and nephews.
Ed served in the U.S. Air Force where he was a Vietnam Veteran. He is a member of the Alfred Wilson Memorial VFW Post 7219 in Fairchance where he was Senior Vice Commander. He was a hospice volunteer with Amedisys for veterans, where he truly enjoyed visiting local personal care homes to spend time with the veterans.
He was an avid outdoors man and loved to play softball, hunt and ride his quad through the mountain trails. He was a member of the Barton Hollow Hunting Club where he was also Vice President. He volunteered with the local Boy Scout Troop for many years where he served in various positions including scoutmaster.
Ed was a member of the Fairchance Exchange Club for many years helping the community with many projects.
He was a Master Plumber by trade where he owned and operated EFWhoolery Plumbing for over 25 years.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 Honor Guard.
