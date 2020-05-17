Vesta #7
Elaine D. Shashura, 91, of Vesta #7, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late John and Mary Fatyora Swartz.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Steven A. Shashura; sister Maryann Sostak; and brother William Swartz.
Elaine is survived by five children, Marie E. Frye and husband Merle, Stephanie Ann Faulk, Cindy Tuxhorn and husband Bret, Diane Pataski and husband Gene, and Steven A. Shashura, with whom she resided; granddaughter Alisa Janelle Faulk and Lee Lewis; brothers John, Andy and Stephen Swartz; sister-in-law Lena Shashura; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private and under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
