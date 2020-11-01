formerly of Carmichaels
Beautiful. Kind. Loving. Giving. Those are just a few words often used to describe her.
Elaine Gail Wood, of Monaca, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away October 29, 2020.
Born January 21, 1984, she spent the last 36 years a spunky, full of life character, who never met a challenge she was unwilling to face. Elaine was many things, to many people, but the most important to her was being a mom. In 2006, she gave birth to her one true love, her beloved daughter, Keyonna, who survives. They were two peas in a sushi and Starbucks loving pod, never missing an opportunity to splurge on their favorite things and enjoy one another's company.
In addition to her daughter, Elaine is survived by her mother and stepfather, Hugo and Melodie Berardi, for whom she had a real knack for driving crazy. Always one to buck the system a bit, she knew she had a soft place to land with them. Her partners in crime through this crazy thing called life were her siblings, Meghan, Christian and Morgan, who survive. Life was never dull when they were together. Whether it be trying their luck with dirty sock-flavored jelly beans or lounging in the pool, life felt complete when they were all together.
She was affectionately known as "Aunt Wayne" to Tucker, Kyan, Taylor, Reagan, Joey, Brycen, Nolan and Gianna, her nieces and nephews whom she leaves behind.
Elaine will be warmly welcomed to Heaven by her dad, Robert G Wood Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Elaine Wood; and both grandfathers, Robert G Wood Sr. and Clarence Wilson.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 2, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. A celebration of her life will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. Monday.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a trust fund to be established at Community Bank, Carmichaels, for her daughter, Keyonna. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
