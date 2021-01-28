Elaine H. Rockwell DeBerry

Lemont Furnace
Elaine H. (ne Rockwell) DeBerry, 81, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in her home. She was born July 11, 1939, in Wynn, a daughter of the late Charles Rockwell and Olive Mae Huggins Rockwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Kevin DeBerry; grandmother Blanche Huggins; and sisters-in-law Pat Rockwell and Bonnie Leasure Rockwell.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gerald R. DeBerry; children Leann Collins (Mark) of Lemont Furnace, Doug DeBerry of Lemont Furnace, Laurie Wadsworth (William) of Lemont Furnace, Leslie Martin (David) of Hopwood, Scott (Melissa) of Uniontown; and brother Kenneth Rockwell of Fairchance. Elaine was a beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Hopwood Free Methodist Church. The loves of her life were her family and her animals, Casper, Daisy, Oppey, Lilly, Stormy and special kitty Beau.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 29, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and will be private for the immediate family only. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 30, with Pastor Kenneth Rockwell Jr. officiating the service. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
