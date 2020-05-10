Uniontown
Elaine Helen Taylor, 75, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
Elaine was born September 12, 1944, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of George M. and Helen Becker (Wissell).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joe D. Taylor Sr.
She is survived by two brothers, Charles (Judy) Becker of Hooksett, N.H., and George (Brenda) Becker of Magdelena, N.M.; three children, Joe D. Taylor Jr. and wife Theresa, Joy Anderson and husband Rob, and Jason Taylor and wife Melissa; two granddaughters, Grace Helen and Lily Joy Taylor; grandsons Dalton Anderson, and Teddy Stefancin and fiance; two great-grandchildren, Gabe and Barrett.
Elaine lived her life following her faith and caring for others. She worked helping individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities at The ARC of Fayette County for 26 years and then after retirement at Laurel House Inc.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Uniontown, and supporter of St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, where her children and granddaughters attended. Elaine volunteered her time at St. John's serving lunches as a cafeteria worker, selling concessions at sporting events, and cheering on the students at the annual marathon. In the late 70s, Elaine and her friend, Connie Lopes, started the Spaghetti Dinner, the school's perennial fundraiser. She was also the biggest fan of the Laurel Highlands Girls Volleyball Team and the Laurel Highlands Academy of Fine Arts Musicals and Concerts.
Elaine considered spending time with her grandchildren one of life's greatest gifts.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private for the family and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 52 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Laurel Highlands High School Musical, 300 Bailey Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
