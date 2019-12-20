Point Marion
Elaine M. Clemmer, 80, of Point Marion, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Hubert’s Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
For complete obituary, please see www.herod-rishel.com.
