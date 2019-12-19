Point Marion
Elaine M. Clemmer, 80, of Point Marion, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, with her loving family at her side, in the Point Manor Personal Care Home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Greensboro July 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Millie Elinkar Yanosh.
A 1957 graduate of Mapletown High School, she was a longtime faithful member of St. Hubert's Roman Catholic Church. She had worked for many years as a registrar for each election at the Point Marion voting station. In addition to taking care of the needs of her family, Elaine enjoyed listening to polkas, watching West Virginia University sports, and especially going to antique auctions with her husband.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, John K. Clemmer; three children and their spouses, Kevin and Judy Clemmer of Mt. Sidney, Va., Scott and Tracy Clemmer of Greensboro and Allison and Jose Lopez of Coraopolis; six grandchildren, Kyler, Scotty, Kamden, McKenzie, Brandon and Madison; and her brother, Bud Yanosh of LaPLata, Md.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Hubert's Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of both Point Manor and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care and compassion shown to Elaine during her illness.
