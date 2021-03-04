Elaine Milich, 84, of Centerville Borough, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, in her home, following a lengthy illness.
She was born January 3, 1937, in Brownsville, a daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Smith Wasil.
Mrs. Milich was a 1954 graduate of Brownsville High School.
For more than 25 years, Mrs. Milich was a typesetter for the Brownsville Telegraph.
Elaine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed making her home warm and welcoming and was very devoted to her family. Her greatest joy in life was her role as “Bubba” to her three grandchildren.
Mrs. Milich was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen L. Haiden (Jan) of Rices Landing and Cheryl A. Frey (James) of Smithfield; three grandchildren, Cody Haiden, Derek Haiden and Jayme Frey; one sister, Darlene Hart of Klamath Falls, Ore.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Dewey Milich, who died August 30, 2016; and three sisters, Lucille Wasil, Patty Petriello and Marlene Hustey; one brother, James Wasil.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Entombment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.