Uniontown
Elaine O. Byrd, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where a Panachida service celebrating Elaine's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Donations in memory of Elaine can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.