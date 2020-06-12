Uniontown
Elaine O. Byrd, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born October 24, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Mike Opachko and Anna Hobi Opachko. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Robert Opachko and Daniel Opachko.
Elaine was a graduate of Georges Township High School. She was a member of St. John Byzantine Church. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Seniors at St. John's.
Left to cherish Elaine's memory are her husband, Clancy R. Byrd; stepdaughter Denise Byrd Cognetti; sister Joan Opachko-Bridges; brother Michael Opachko (Dolores); grandchildren Kristina Konberg (Wakely), Kimberley Harl (Dylan), Seth Davis; great-granddaughter Winter Konberg; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where a service celebrating Elaine's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Donations in memory of Elaine can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
