Elaine Susan Kachmarek

Acme
Elaine Susan "Susie" Kachmarek, 68, of Acme, died suddenly Friday, November 12, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Kachmarek was born March 22, 1953, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ernest "Pete" and Betty A. Cumberland Harshman.
Susie was a 1971 graduate of Connellsville High School. She worked in the food industry from her teenage years, until her retirement as a General Manager from Wendy's. Her stores were repeatedly awarded for their high marks in, quality, production and cleanliness, and multiple awards for her own performance.
Susie was a huge fan of HGTV and the Food Network. She also loved watching the Hallmark Christmas movies. Susie was an amazing cook and could sample a dish one time and recreate it at home. Her halupki were the best!
She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Firemans Club and the Assunta Club. Susie loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and St. Patrick's day. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her husband often said he was incrediby lucky that the love of his life was a woman who loved football, hockey and the Three Stooges.
Susie is survived by her loving family: her husband of 13 years and best friend for 25, Jeffrey "Yogi" Kachmarek; her children, Erica S. Basinger (Jonathan), and Stephen J. Andursky (Angela); and by her loving grandchildren, Alexandra, Amanda, Tommy, Madison, Sophia, Olivia, and Cameron.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters, Elizabeth "Tibby" Trump (Keith), Michael Harshman (Tena), Cathy Harshman and Kelly Flynn; by her nephews, Kyle Trump (Jessica) and their son Bryar and David Voda Jr. (Lauren); by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Beth (Allen), Chris (Gene), John, Steve (Sharon), Cindy (Dave), Justin (Nicole), and Shyla; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16th, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant.
A funeral service will be held for Susie, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Memory of Susie Kachmarek.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.comalhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.