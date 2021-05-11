Elda Stepanik

Uniontown
Elda "Lucy" Kennison Stepanik, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born February 11, 1950, in Georges Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Elda Gertrude Shaffer Kennison; and a brother, John D. Kennison.
Surviving are her children, Brian Scott Stepanik and Richard Alen Stepanik; grandchildren Aaron Michael Erjavec, Dylan Ray Nicklow and Joseph Eric Chism and his mom, Shawn Stepanik, Jonathan Stepanik, Matthew Stepanik, Daniel Stepanik and Zachary Stepanik; great-grandchildren Adrienne Nicklow, Elijah Nicklow and Amara Nicklow, and Michael Scott Chism (unborn); her former husband, Stephen Stepanik Jr.; her siblings Wayne Kennison and Becky and Wayne's family, Tom Kennison and family, Joe and Robin Kennison and family, and Barb Kennison.
Lucy was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1970 and was employed for many years with Berkowitz Company, Third Presbyterian Church, the Herald-Standard and Mount Saint Macrina. She attended Calvary Apostolic Church in Uniontown.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 6 to 8 p.m., when a short time of remembrance will be held, Wednesday, May 12.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lucy Stepanik Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
