Elder Nathaniel Lomar Morgan, III., 66, of Uniontown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on December 23, 1954, in Connellsville, PA to the late Nathaniel Lomar Morgan, II. and Mary Elizabeth Walker Morgan.
Nathaniel was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Lee Morgan; and sister, Tina Marie Morgan.
He is survived by his loving children: Tonya Rae Cooper of Uniontown, and Nathaniel Lomar Morgan, IV. (Kesha) of Louisville, Kentucky; sisters: Betty Elizabeth Davis (Kevin) of Uniontown, and Marlene Morgan of Pittsburgh; siblings: Melvin Morgan, Sr. (Ronetta) of Uniontown, Gloria Morgan Jacobs (Evan) of Charlotte, N.C., Anita Lynn Clark (Fredrick) of Pittsburgh, Amanda Jointer of Uniontown, and Henry Jointer (Jackie) of Cave Creek, Ariz.; grandchildren: Eric Brown, Nathaniel Lomar Morgan, V., and Jasmine Morgan all of Louisville, Ky., and Trey Cooper of Uniontown, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services were handled under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com
