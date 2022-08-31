Uniontown
Eleanor A. Lukac Semans, 90, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side. Born March 2, 1932 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Takoch Lukac.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Joseph P. Semans; her three sons, Joe (Patty), Jim (Donna) and Tom (JoAnn) Semans; her eight grandchildren: Brian (Ashley), Chris (Mandy), Katie, Aaron Fitzsimmons, Ryan (Jessica) Fitzsimmons, Jen (John) Hines, Megan and Alli; and her eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, her siblings preceded her in death.
Eleanor was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and their Christian Mother's, the Golden Club and a former choir member there.
She was a graduate of St. John's High School, class of 1950, and was employed at Montgomery Ward Stores in Uniontown and the Laurel Mall. She enjoyed traveling during her retirement and spending time with her family.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at the Uniontown Hospital Emergency Room.
Viewing will be at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 9:15 a.m. Prayers of Transfer on Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
