Uniontown
Eleanor Avery, 94, of Uniontown, formerly of Masontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021. She was born June 23, 1927 in Masontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ira E. Avery and Ethel N. Wilson Avery; three siblings, William Wilson Avery, Edward Ira Avery and Ruth Seeman Noble; and a nephew, Edward I. Avery, II.
Eleanor was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Eleanor was a member of the Uniontown Christ United Methodist Church where she had served as Secretary of the Administrative Board for 13 years, was a member of the Finance Committee and taught a Sunday School Class for 27 years. She was a former member of the Masontown United Methodist Church.
Eleanor graduated from Masontown High School Class of 1945, and had worked at Canyon Coal and Coke, Hankins-Paulson Lumber Company, and retired in 1983 from Rockwell International after 29 years as their senior accountant.
Surviving are two nieces, Dale Jean Wesolosky (Francis) of Masontown and Barbara Kochis of Waynesboro, Va.; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces; and great-great-nephews.
Following Eleanor’s wishes her funeral service and interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.