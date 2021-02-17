Maxwell
Eleanor Burchick, 87, of Maxwell, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.
She was born December 25, 1933, in Newell, a daughter of the late George and Anna Bavlovich Pidanich.
Eleanor was a member of the former Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in California.
She was a member of the Luzerne Township Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary and Brownsville Eagles Club.
She was employed at RCA Canonsburg, and then as a cook at Mount Macrina Nursing Home and the Brownsville Area School District.
Eleanor was an avid reader, loved to cook and bake, loved shopping, dancing, music and Lifetime movies.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Burchick; son-in-law Michael "Mike-Eye" Kwasny; brothers Frank, George, and John Pidanich; sisters Anna George, Mary Kuhn, Julia Henderson, Esther Beachum, Tressa Hoover, Irene Hoskins, Helen Pidanich and Elizabeth Pidanich.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Bruce Burchick, Tamara Kwasny, Andrew Burchick and Mary "Missy" Burchick; her grandchildren, Jonathan Kwasny, Michael Kwasny and Thomas Kwasny; and her great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Peton and Kallie Kwasny; her special niece, Patty Christy; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be private for her immediate family only.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
