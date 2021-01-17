Lemont Furnace
Eleanor C. Nicholson, 82, of Lemont Furnace, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at home.
She was born March 14, 1938, in Dunbar, a daughter of Thomas W. Yauger Sr. and Madeline E. Wadsworth Yauger.
She worked as a custodian for Laurel Highlands School District and was owner of Thomas Nicholson Auto Sales.
Eleanor graduated with the class of 1956 from Dunbar Township High School.
Surviving are son, Thomas K Nicholson; daughter, Sherri (Roy) Smalley; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Sheila Beal; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Thomas S Nicholson; brother, Thomas W. Yauger Jr.
There was no public visitation.
A Blessing Service took place at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Father Julius Capongpongan, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment was in Sylvan Heights.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the care they provided.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
