Eleanor C. Tanner Grimm, 85, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 25, 1936 in Fairchance, to Edgar and Jennie Tanner.
Eleanor was a homemaker and loved cooking. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Richard Grimm; sons, Rick (Michelle) Grimm, and Terry (Sheila) Grimm; grandchildren, Riley (Mike) Lampe, Ryan Grimm, Ricky Grimm, Ashlie (Danny) Grimm, Cody (Tori) Grimm, and Terry Grimm Jr.; and great- grandchildren, Sadie, Lila and Kiley.
Eleanor was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Earl Whoolery (Iona), Sherman Whoolery (Nancy), Eddie Tanner, Danny Tanner, Fred Tanner and Mike Tanner (Joanne); and sister-in-law, Sherri Tanner.
Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Isa (Joe) Angel, Tom (Theresa) Tanner, Marvin Tanner, Mark (Cricket) Tanner, Marlene (Gary) Sutton, Needi (Dink) Weaver, and Kathy (Ralph) Kelley; sisters-in-law, Doris, Judy, and Joyce; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Marilyn Janosik and Kenny Sokol.
The family will greet friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 the time of the funeral service with Rev. David McElroy officiating in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, Pa.
