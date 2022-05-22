Oliver
Eleanor Duritsky Caggiano, 86, of Oliver, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Born October 4, 1935, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anne Toshok Duritsky.
Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Caggiano Sr.; Loving mother of Pamela Murray and Regina Twele, both of Oliver, Lori (George) Appleby of Uniontown and Joseph (Sheri) Caggiano Jr. of East Millsboro; grandmother of Sean Twele, Brandon Appleby, Kelli (Duane) Clark, George and Jessica Zentkovich; great-grandmother of Elijah Twele. She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Ashton and Cory Appleby; her brothers and sisters; and her dog, Candy.
Eleanor was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown. She enjoyed bingo and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
