Uniontown
Eleanor J. Robinson Jenkins, 95, of Uniontown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home.
She was born July 16, 1924, in Smithfield, a daughter of late Benjamin H. Robinson and Kate McCarty Robinson.
Eleanor was a member of Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Earl M. Jenkins; her sister, Betty Jenkins; her brother, Robert Robinson; half-sister Nora Cooley; and three half-brothers, Thomas, Chauncey and Willis Robinson.
She is survived by two children, daughter Linda Rockwell (Wendell) and son Terrence (Kathy) Jenkins, all of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Sara Rockwell, Daniel Rockwell (Shannon), Katherine O'Brien (Jason) and Benjamin Jenkins (Ashley); three great-grandchildren, Colin and Nathan Rockwell, and Caroline Jenkins; brother Edgar Robinson of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister-in-law Louise Robinson of Morgantown; several nieces; stepdaughter Jennifer Richards (Ronald); two stepgreat-grandsons, Tripp and Sawyer; and stepgranddaughter Kimberly Brown (Christopher).
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, March 19, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with her pastor, the Reverend Ronald Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
