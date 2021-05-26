Uniontown
Eleanor L. Martin Grigsby, 93, of Hamilton, Ohio, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her residence in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born September 14, 1927, in Coolspring.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Asa L. Martin and Katherine Mae Long Martin; her husband, Ralph G. Grigsby; brother, Eugene Martin; and sister, Gladys Cassidy.
Eleanor was a member of the Coolspring United Methodist Church and was a loving mother and aunt who will be missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Duane K. Grigsby of Martinez, Calif.; a niece, Judy Bayse of Hamilton, Ohio; and other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, May 29, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery.
