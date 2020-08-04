Republic
Eleanor M. Sigwalt, 93, of Republic, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown. She was born October 12, 1926, in Thompson 1, a daughter of Anthony and Johanna Sternal Bozich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Ray M. Sigwalt; granddaughter Joanna Piccolomini; brothers Rudy Bozich, Anthony Bozich and Ted Bozich.
Eleanor was a former member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic, where she was active in the choir and fund raising. Eleanor was a lifelong Steelers fan who loved to dance, especially at weddings. She was always impeccably dressed and never left home without her earrings. Eleanor loved to cook and bake and was always willing to eat ice cream sundaes with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Renee Bendo and husband Jerome of New Salem, Raymond Sigwalt and wife Arlene of New Salem, Cynthia Nichols and husband James of New Salem, Cheryl Lotti and husband Robert of Tower Hill 2, Charles Sigwalt of Republic, Daniel Sigwalt and wife Charlotte of New Oxford; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Lou Bozich of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the staff at Mount Macrina Manor - Emplooyee Donation Fund, 520 West Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org.
Eleanor’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mount Macrina, particularly Zack, Lakota, Samantha, and the rest of the activities team, and all of the nurses and aides on the memory care unit.
Eleanor’s family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Center), with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Local and state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 epidemic will be followed including the wearing of face masks and the 25 limit of persons present.
Condolences are welcome at kish-Fabry.com.
