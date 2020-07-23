Eleanor Marie Filmeck

Collier
Eleanor Marie Dziak Filmeck, 90, of Collier, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 21, 1930, in Georges Township.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Dziak and Anna Elizabeth Hmura Dziak; her loving husband of 40 years, Frank W. "Tim" Filmeck; son-in-law James Williams; and siblings George Dziak, Marge Zeleznik, Patty Ryan and Delores Ryan.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn Schuessler and husband Scott, Frank Filmeck and wife Sharon, John Filmeck and wife Vickie, and Janice Shell and husband Ron; grandchildren James Williams and wife Marnie, Craig Williams and wife Jen, Nikea Scarletto and husband David, Matthew Filmeck, Bethany Filmeck, Paige Turner and husband Jared, and Jessika Shell; stepgrandchildren Kim Kavenshansky and husband Mike, and Craig Schuessler; great-grandchildren Shawna and Ashlyn Williams, James and Josie Williams, Mia Scarletto; stepgreat-granddaughter, Gianna Schuessler; brother Michael Patchner and wife Lisa; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends; and a close special friend, Carol Ludwig.
Eleanor has touched many lives in her 90 years, especially in sharing her strong Christian faith with others. She was a lifelong member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, where she was one of the founding Christian Mothers and also a Eucharistic Minister. She was a vocal leader in the Praise the Living God prayer group, where she participated in numerous retreats.
She was a teacher's aide in the Albert Gallatin School District for many years and also worked as a companion and caregiver for the elderly. Her meals and desserts were legendary as was the hospitality that she showed by hosting so many memorable holidays and dinners. She was a loving, giving person who always knew how to light up a room with her smile and laugh.
The family would like to thank the empathetic employees at the Paramount Senior Living Center in McMurray, where she spent her last days, and her wonderful caregivers, Elaine and Meghan. A special thanks to her nephew, Dr. Riad Saradar for taking such great care as her doctor before he retired and his wife and her niece, Carolyn for taking a loving interest in her health and well-being.
A Funeral Mass, open to the public, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance, with the Reverend Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant.
Private interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Television at CTVN.org or Food for the Poor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.