Uniontown
Eleanor Marie "Nannie" Sofranko Nypaver of Uniontown, went to heaven Thursday, January 14, 2021, to be with her loving husband, John R. Nypaver.
She was born Sunday, July 13, 1930, in Uniontown, the daughter of Stephen P. and Martha Rose Sofranko.
Eleanor was employed at Dudley Electric Motor Company whom her father Stephen owned in Uniontown. She also worked with her late husband, John who owned Nypaver Tax Preparation and Accounting for 35 years. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxillary. Eleanor was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown. She enjoyed all the activities and functions of St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School when her grandsons, Jerome Stephen Nypaver, Nicholas and Marques, past and present, attended there.
She was predeceased by both of his parents and her late husband John of 64 years of marriage.
Left to cherish many and not forgotten memories are her children, Jerry Nypaver and his wife Rose, Stephanie Marie Nypaver; grandchildren, Jerome Stephen Nypaver and his wife Caitlyn of Atlanta, Nicholas John Nypaver, Marques John Nypaver of Uniontown.
We would like to thank all the nurses, aides and activity coordinators at the Uniontown Rehabilitation and Health Center for the relentless caregiving to our Mother/Nannie. To Dad/Papa in heaven, our caregiving is done here on earth. We are sending our prayers to you, Pap and Nannie. Please watch over us as we try to continue our daily lives. Most of all, I will miss our Facetime conversations and you asking me "What?" Thank you for your unending love. We will miss you Nannie along with Papa.
Family and close friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday January 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday January 18, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 at 10 a.m..
Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.