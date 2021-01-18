Uniontown
Eleanor Marie "Nannie" Sofranko Nypaver, of Uniontown, went to Heaven Thursday, January 14, 2021, to be with her loving husband, John R. Nypaver.
Family and close friends were received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 17. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 18, when prayers of transfer will be said, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa 15401. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
