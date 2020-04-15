Fairchance
Eleanor Pearl Cummings Myers, 82, of Fairchance, passed away and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born October 4, 1937, in Springhill Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Andrew J. Cummings and Catherine Elizabeth Dunham Cummings; brothers, Clarence, Bill, Robert, Gene, Frank, Alfred, Leroy, Donald and Jesse; sisters, Sylvia, Alice, DeAnna and Betty and her husband, Rich Myers.
Surviving are her sons, Donald Raymond Cummings and wife Rhonda and Orlando Sorrento and wife Mary Jo; sisters-in-law, Shirley Cummings and Sally Cummings; many cousins, nephews and nieces; and very close friends who were like family to her, Angie and Tony Coy and their children, Kelsey and Jaylen.
A private family visitation will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Private family interment will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.