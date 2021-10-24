Uniontown
Eleanor Serafin, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, from complications due to pneumonia and COVID-19. She was born May 25, 1942, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John Zawatson and Adele Machinsky Zawatson.
She graduated from St. John's High School, Class of 1960, and the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Business Administration. She was an organist at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Uniontown at the ages of 16 through 24.
Eleanor was employed by Fayette Bank in Uniontown and Vitro Laboratories in Silver Spring, Md. She was also a resident of New Salem, where she was a member of St. Procopius Catholic Church.
Friends will be received from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, October 26, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, with The Very Reverend Father Ronald Larko presiding. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Hopwood.
